The solution to reducing gun violence in America is not to arm teachers. Here’s what we must do

Students at State College Area High School braved the cold air and held a memorial March 14, 2018, in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla., school shooting. Students read the names of each person aloud, along with a brief biography. The memorial coincided with nationally planned memorials and walk-outs by students across the nation. Jeremy Hartley jhartley@centredaily.com

