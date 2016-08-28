Community editorial board debuts

For much of the summer, a giant billboard on East College Avenue grabbed my attention on my daily drive to work.
Its message? “Anyone Can Become Addicted. Anyone.”
That billboard was changed about a week ago (to a beer ad of all things), but its message should not be forgotten by any of us, as our new community editorial board points out in its debut editorial this week.
The board, which met for the first time in early August, plans to gather monthly to collaborate on editorials of local interest. It was unanimous that drug abuse in the Centre County area — particularly related to heroin and opioids — be its first topic.
Our community editorial board members are Rebecca Inlow, Tom Berner, Sharon Stringer, Carol Herrmann, Timmy Shanahan, Brad Groznik, Maria Burchill, Karen Mrsa and Janet Santostefano. As executive editor, I will serve as a neutral moderator as needed.
We hope you enjoy the board’s first effort and welcome your feedback at editorialboard@centredaily.com.
HOPE Initiative town hall
What: The second in a series of town halls on the Centre County opioid crisis, “Understanding Treatment and Recovery”
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Mount Nittany Middle School auditorium, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College
On the web: www.facebook.com/ CentreCountyHOPE
