I would like to respond to Renee Steffensmeier’s letter (CDT, 8/10), which chastised me for supporting the U.S. Green Party candidate for president, Dr. Jill Stein.
Unbelievably, Ms. Steffensmeier questioned my willingness “to vote according to my conscience.” Simply put, the Green platform and Stein’s Green New Deal line up with my values more than any of the planks in the Democratic Party’s “most progressive platform ever.” I reject the idea that, out of fear of Donald Trump, we must support a Democratic Party that has sold out the interests of working people in favor of its corporate funders. If we allow corporate democrats to control us by fear, we only enable further betrayals.
Examining only one issue area, Hillary Clinton has a solid allegiance to the Endless War Doctrine that has driven foreign policy since 9/11. As a senator, she was an outspoken supporter of the Iraq War and opposed restrictions on cluster bombs. As secretary of state, Clinton championed military solutions over diplomacy, including escalating the war in Afghanistan and arming Syrian rebels with weapons now in the hands of Islamic State jihadis. If you care about peace between Israel and Palestine, she promises a complete embrace of Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government.
Stein’s views deserve to be heard in the presidential debates, but the duopoly will prevent that. See www.jill2016.com for her positions. If you aren’t resigned to Hillary, consider voting Green on Nov. 8.
Douglas M. Mason, Port Matilda
