Recognize Paterno’s accomplishments

This letter is in response to an opinion from Penn State student Lauren Davis.
Ms. Davis is very young, and may come to realize someday that a hero should last forever.
Yes, Joe Paterno was head football coach at Penn State. He was also a humanitarian and educator. His contributions to the community of State College and beyond are immeasurable. He gave so much of his time, talent, counsel to everyone he came in contact with.
It is a shame that those of her generation will never see him on the sidelines or run out onto the football field, but it is even sadder to know that they just do not get the true picture of a man we all came to admire.
Lauren, read a book about Joe Paterno — there are several to choose from. Meet with me or anyone who came in contact with him, whether it be directly or indirectly. I always welcome the chance to tell my story. He made a difference in my life, and he and his wife, Sue, continue to make a difference in a lot of people’s lives.
Joe Paterno deserves to be recognized for his accompliments. If not for Joe Paterno you would not be attending a world-class university. The words he spoke to me 16 years ago stay with me always. I use this one phrase every chance I get: “Is there anything I can do for you?” That is everything he stood for in one phrase.
Carol Roman, Dunmore
