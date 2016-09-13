Lack of respect

It saddens me that there is no respect for our country and our flag. When I was growing up, the people who were in the service saluted the flag, people put their hand over their heart and remove their hat. Now people refuse to stand, remove their hat, salute the flag or put their hand over their heart, and won’t sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
They used to have a parade. My brother was in the Army, and he and his Army buddies dressed in their uniforms and went to watch the parade. They saluted the flags as they passed. People took pictures of them and told us how much it meant to them to see them.
Yes, I’m a proud sister and proud American. I still get teary eyed when they play taps. I get a lump in my throat when I hear the patriot songs of pride. I wish we could go back to that.
Nancy Stere, Julian
