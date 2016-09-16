Find the facts

If you’ve been following the elections, you’re probably as frustrated as I’ve been. As a first-time voter, I’ve quickly become aware of how difficult it is to circumnavigate biased news coverage. With important issues becoming lost behind dramatic headlines and candidates dodging questions like bullets, the lack of transparency was very frustrating.
Then I found VoteSmart.org.
The mission here is to provide factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected officials. Staff, interns, board members and volunteers at VoteSmart are sworn to nonpartisanship to provide unbiased information to voters. We just want voters to have the candidate biographies, public statements, issue positions, voting records, special interest group ratings and campaign finance information that they need in order to cast an educated vote. I’ve traveled more than 2,200 miles to our Montana headquarters because I believe in this mission, and so do our upward of 26,000 members from all across the country and all corners of the political spectrum.
If you plan on voting in the 2016 election, take five minutes and visit VoteSmart.org to find out the facts about your candidates. Use our candidate-matching tool, VoteEasy, to find out who you have the most in common with, and find out how to register to vote in your state.
The Founding Fathers built our country to be better than click-bait and false information. Together, we have a chance to elect leaders based off nonpartisan facts instead of the latest attack ad. Take back your vote.
Simone Roy, State College
