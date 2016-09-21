Not buying it

It was telling to read a dense, word-rich, full-page ad on Sept. 18 from the Toll Brothers. The gist of it is that they are a much-maligned mega-developer that only wants to build a better town for us.
There’s the rub! Seems to me we already have a pretty wonderful town. This out-of-town developer wants to convert farmland to luxury student housing and, in the process, threaten our water supply. The land that they propose to build on is over our well heads that supply two-thirds of State College’s water supply.
Wordy full page ad or not, I am concerned! The Toll Brothers, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, were required in 2012 to pay a civil penalty of $741,000 to resolve alleged Clean Water Act violations at its construction sites. In total 370 sites in 23 states including 40 sites located in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
As we know, actions speak louder than words. Even the expensive type that come from full-page advertisements. I for one am not buying what their ad is selling.
David Hughes, State College
