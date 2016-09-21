Cynicism warranted

Re: the Sept. 18 full-page ad from Toll Brothers, promoting themselves as good stewards of Centre County land:
Keeping in mind that this massive corporate entity stands to earn more than $9 million each year in rental fees from their planned residential student housing development (recently legally vacated and being appealed in Commonwealth Court), local residents wishing to protect their regional water quality and historical agricultural heritage might be forgiven for outright cynicism in response.
Outsider Toll Brothers, a repeat EPA violator, should not be dictating the direction of development in our precious community. Rather, we are in sore need of an overdue regional discussion about long-term growth and protection of the natural resources that make central Pennsylvania great.
Terry and Bob Melton, State College
