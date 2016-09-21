Time for a change

3:19 Bellefonte police discover suspected meth lab Pause

1:04 International Day of Peace

2:27 Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White sustains season-ending injury

1:39 Residents have a ball with photo shoot

3:05 James Franklin thanks lettermen, reflects on win against Temple

2:28 Fans discuss JoePa's 'glory days'

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

2:13 Penn State honors 1966 team

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:56 How molecular breast imaging works