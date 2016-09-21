Marylouise Markle, you are angry Hillary Clinton is unable to distance herself from Donald Trump (CDT, 9/17). You spout the narratives about him: proto-fascist, racist, sexist, homophobe, etc.
And yet, he continues to be on her heels! How can that be? She has 35 years of public service, is the first female U.S. presidential candidate and “studied” under both her husband and the current president. And, she is “all that stands between (us) and the apocalypse.” Yet, he stays on her heels! I can understand your frustration.
Now, I hope you can understand my frustration. I am a Trump supporter. I am disappointed your candidate labeled half of us “deplorable” and “irredeemable” or as someone who feels “nobody cares about them.”
I can tell you I am neither. I am just an average American and feel blessed to live in a land where rights come from God and not from government. But, I am tired of Washington taxing me more each year while they make 40 percent more doing the same work done by the people they “serve.” I am tired of a growing national deficit and debt while they sit on over $100 trillion in mineral and oil rights. I am tired of feckless politicians who lie and make promises they don’t intend to keep.
I feel our future lies in less Washington-based government and more in the hands of our citizens. I feel it is time for a change … and my vote goes to Mr. Trump. And, God bless you.
Patrick Knobloch, State College
