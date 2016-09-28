Better use of money?

In regard to the front page story, “Boy with autism goes on Hunt of a Lifetime,” in the 9/24 CDT, I am wondering whether the money spent on a hunting trip may have been more usefully spent helping the young man develop skills that may have a more direct link to his future success, or helping employers find the resources to hire him. When he becomes a young adult with autism in Centre County, will there be employment for him?
Many young adults with autism are unemployed or underemployed in our community. Where are the funds to support their success?
Darlene Maple, Lemont
