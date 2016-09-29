Search is telling

The recent Toll Brothers ad touts their responsible land use. There are claims that their plan has thoughtfully designed for lower-density units than allowed on that land parcel.
Records show that they had originally intended to put apartments with more than 1,500 student beds. This plan was revised to reduce the number of beds by almost one-third after strong pushback from the community as well as the Ferguson Township staff.
One only has to search online for “Toll brother complaints” or “Toll brother violations” to dispel any of their claims on the reputation of their company. Lists of complaints against them are long and telling.
Why would our community leaders choose to bring this organization to our community, and at a location that puts our water at risk?
Smita Bharti, State College
