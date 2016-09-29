Left unsaid

The recent glossy full-page Toll Brothers ad neglected to say a few things.
Firstly, at this moment they have lost the case in the Court of Common Pleas and they have appealed the decision in commonwealth court.
Secondly, they had originally planned to put apartments up and were required to scale down.
Thirdly, the road that they are “donating” is required in order to access the Toll Brothers cottages. In other words, they pretty much have to build it.
And lastly, they have numerous alleged Clean Water Act violations in their history of development.
By publishing half-truths, Toll Brothers further proves itself as untrustworthy.
Johan Zwart, State College
Comments