A dream moment

I was appalled and embarrassed by the recent letters to the editor that lacked total moral judgment about a young autistic boy getting a chance to live out his dream of going elk hunting.
One person’s letter said the money could be better spent by using it to educate the young man on how to better get along with his autism, the other recommended getting a puppy?
Look at the joy in the boy’s face and all the memories he has to share about “his dream elk hunt.” These letters just show the lack of knowledge these people have about living with children or adults with disabilities. They have dreams the same as the rest of us do, and they also deserve to have their dreams come true.
Jim Hironimus, White Hall, Md.
