Clinton lacks character

After reading letter after letter from Hillary Clinton supporters, I had to speak out.
Do you really want to vote for a woman who has been under investigation by the FBI; whose blatant disregard of laws put national security at risk by using an illegal, hidden server, which we know was hacked by our enemies; who failed to send aid to the Benghazi victims (so much for the 3 a.m. phone calls), lying to their families about the cause; who threatened war with Russia over her hacked emails; who laughed at a 12-year-old little girl, helping her attacker go free even though she knew the truth about him; who calls millions of Americans “a basket of deplorables” and “irredeemable”; who advocates abortion and killing millions of innocent babies; and who lies about lying and feels entitled to lie even before Congress.
Are you really so desperate to elect the “first woman president” that you don’t care about her lack of character, her disdain for working-class Americans? Hillary Clinton’s State Department proved that America was for sale to the highest foreign bidder. Her family’s Clinton Foundation gives 10 percent to charity, a laughable amount for a “charity” institution, happily accepting huge contributions from countries that treat women worse than animals.
Hillary Clinton is the most corrupt person to ever run for U.S. president.
Barbara Abbott, Madisonburg
Comments