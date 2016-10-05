Do the right thing for the country

When did the word “liberal” become derogatory?
According to my thesaurus, the following were listed as synonyms for “liberal”:
Generous, copious, abundant, profuse, substantial, large, open-minded.
Does this sound negative?
My training as a history major, specializing in American history, described many, though not all, of our Founding Fathers as being liberal. The Tories, Royalists and British were described a conservative (they wanted to save the monarchy) and reactionary (they wanted a return to the old days).
What has happened to that essence of our nation’s founding?
Many people I know who describe themselves as liberal or conservative have expressed concern about the results of the November presidential election. They, and I agree with them, say that as a nation we are at a crossroad and that we need to do the right thing.
First, and foremost, we need to vote. Second, we need to look at what the right thing is to do and do it. We cannot afford to put our country into any further chaos and risk the freedoms so many have worked so hard to maintain.
To paraphrase what a wise person once said, our country may not be perfect, but it is a lot better than most of the rest of the world. Let’s keep it that way.
Lewis Rodrick, Centre Hall
