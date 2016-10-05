No mention of Trump

I just read the latest Cal Thomas column, which attempts to convince readers which vice presidential candidate to vote for based on their religious beliefs.
I suggest that Thomas might want to become more familiar with the Constitution, particularly Article 6, which states, in part, “ ... but no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”
Also interesting that in this column he criticizes Hillary Clinton’s religion but doesn’t mention Donald Trump at all. Maybe discussing Trump’s religion would be detrimental to Thomas’ goal of boosting the Republican candidates?
Raymond Luebbers, Port Matilda
