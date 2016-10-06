Trump-based virtues

If I based my perception of Christianity on Donald Trump’s words and actions, I would believe Christian virtues are as follows:
1. Never having to ask for forgiveness or to say “I’m sorry.”
2. Using negative intimidating nicknames for people I disagree with.
3. Making fun of those who are different than I am, including those who struggle with disabilities.
4. Criticizing others’ behaviors when I have engaged in the same behaviors.
5. Making false statements with no factual basis.
These are all recorded words and behaviors of Trump. Thankfully I know what the Bible says are Christian virtues. First Corinthians 13 says, “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy, love does not parade itself, is not puffed up. Does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil. Of faith, hope and love, the greatest of these is love.”
Doug Yoder, State College
