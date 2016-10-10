Back female candidates

According to news reports, the other day Hillary Clinton was over in Haverford at a town hall forum. She was asked a question by a 15-year-old girl concerned about the effect Donald Trump’s body image comments are having on girls at her high school.
She asked how Clinton could help girls her age understand “that they are so much more than just what they look like.”
Clinton noted that social expectations of body image for girls and young women begin now at earlier and earlier ages: “My opponent insulted Miss Universe! How do you get more acclaimed than that? But it wasn’t good enough.
“We can’t take any of this seriously anymore. We need to laugh at it. We need to refute it. We need to ignore it. And we need to stand up to it. ... Let’s be proud of who we are.”
On Election Day in Centre County, I hope every woman who scans the Democratic and Republican names on the ballot votes for every female name in sight.
I’m proud to say that most of them will be Democratic candidates.
John N. Rippey, Zion
