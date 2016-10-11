What the GOP deserves

The media circus after the release of Donald Trump’s tapes is what the Republican Party deserves.
Remember: this is the same party that gave us Richard Nixon, whose “secret plan” to end the Vietnam War was never used while he was in office. It is the same party that gave us Gerald Ford, whose most famous act was falling down the steps of Air Force One. It is the same party that gave us Ronald Reagan, whose tax cuts at the federal level prompted skyrocketing state and local taxes.
It is the same party that gave us George H.W. Bush, who lied when he said “read my lips, no new taxes.” It is the same party that gave us George W. Bush, who lied about the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq that led to decades of wars. It is the same party that has blocked everything in Congress that Barack Obama has tried to do with no meaningful alternatives or compromise. This is the party that gave us Tom Corbett, whose words about Joe Paterno led to an unwarranted firing of a wonderful coach. It is the same party that gave us Pat Toomey, who is among those who blocked the appointment of a well-qualified Supreme Court justice.
So, let us pray that the Republicans lose the presidency, both houses of Congress and any majorities they have in the state legislature. They richly deserve failure in this election for their years of lies, incompetence and efforts to place politics above country.
William J. Rothwell, State College
