The country’s future

My husband and I have voted in 15 presidential elections since 1960, but this is the worst we have seen. A year and a half is way too long for any campaign, let alone such a nasty one. The tension level is palpable everywhere. Surely in today’s USA a change of leadership should not take more than a few months.
What has me worried most is the vitriol, anger and hate being spewed by so many in the current situation. Political mudslinging is common, but with the radical stuff being tossed around this time, it is hard not to react with our own temper tantrums. I know from experience that hate and anger can eat away our better selves. It is bad for our health and bad for our democracy. We could end up in another civil war.
Remember that there will be a time after the election, and those bitter opponents will still be our neighbors, our friends, our co-workers, or our family, and our fellow Americans. We still must live together, and know how to get along. The future of our country depends on it.
Rudyard Kipling said it best in his poem “IF,” which begins:
“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, and blaming it on you ...”
I memorized the whole thing in eighth grade. Maybe you did, too. Look it up and read the entire poem again. It was never more applicable than now.
Jean Aron, Boalsburg
