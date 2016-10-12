Arguing for privacy

I’d like to respond to the Carl Schultz letter in the Oct. 8 edition of the CDT. He basically argues that if you have nothing to hide, then don’t sweat mass surveillance of the internet. I would argue on the side of the right to privacy. I don’t want the government or anyone else reading my tweets to my sweetheart. Schultz may not mind Yahoo peeking at emails to his Aunt Maryann — I wonder if he is concerned that account information of at least 500 million such users was stolen by hackers two years ago?
On behalf of the Centre County Green Party (CCGP), I’d like to endorse Melody Fleck as state representative candidate in the 171st District. I’ve known Fleck for years and trust her moral character, progressive positions and leadership qualities to replace the incumbent. She is one of many great Democrats in our region, but the only one to earn CCGP’s green light.
Since voting Green is a vote to challenge corporate politics, I support presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Ajamu Baraka. On the statewide Green ticket, I encourage readers to vote for David Ochmanowicz Jr. as attorney general, John J. Sweeney as auditor general and Kristin Combs as state treasurer.
As Eugene V. Debs put it nearly a century ago, “It is better to vote for what you want and not get it than to vote for what you don’t want and get it.”
Douglas M. Mason, Port Matilda
Comments