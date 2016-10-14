Enough of this hypocrisy!
We all know at least two past U.S. presidents who were wildly adulterous. They stayed on their pedestals because they were protected by the press and the male trades union.
But now we have entered the era of social media and reality shows where privacy no longer exists and women dare to tell. So all any party need do is dig up some old tape, and we can all be so shocked that there is no need to even mention overflowing prisons or intolerable inner cities or deaths from heroin, or even the lakes of blood in Yemen.
Fasten your seat belts, everyone. This election is not at all extraordinary. It’s the new normal in the no-holds-barred struggle for power that we call a presidential election.
Mary Gage, State College
