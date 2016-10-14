Vote for clean air, streams

It’s a challenge to stay on top of what our elected representatives are doing. Some may prefer it that way.
Fortunately, many watchdog organizations keep track of the votes our representatives make in Harrisburg and Washington.
For example: Did you know that state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff has a “zero rating” on environmental issues? That’s right, according to Clean Water Action, PA Conservation Voters and PennEnvironment, during this present legislative session, he never voted for bills that supported regulations for clean air or water and never ones that went against corporate polluters.
But fortunately people in the 171st District can vote in favor of clean air and in favor of clean streams. We can send the message that we want Pennsylvania to take action on the pollution that causes climate change. We can vote for Melody Fleck.
Fleck has dedicated her life to support the interests of people, not corporations, by working on a wide range of environment issues. She understands that ignoring the environment now means passing the costs of cleaning it up on to future generations.
A clean environment is at the base of everything we have and do: sustainable agriculture, outdoor sports, healthy children and a strong economy. You and your children can’t afford legislators who score zero on the environment.
It’s time to send a message that people come first. If you care about our children and our future, please vote for Melody Fleck for 171st District representative.
Ernest Boyd, State College
The writer is chair of the Sierra Club Moshannon Group.
