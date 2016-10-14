Hillary Clinton supporters, the media and traitorous Republicans attack Donald Trump like rabid dogs while ignoring Clinton’s transgressions. Although Trump said some dreadful things, Clinton’s evil and corruption go far beyond talk.
Clinton lied under oath to Congress. She and Bill took furnishings and flatware from the White House. She destroyed evidence after the issuance of a subpoena. She intentionally installed a private server in an unclassified setting and used that server to communicate and store classified information. She enabled her husband to prey on women as governor of Arkansas and as president.
Truth be told, if not for the current president, Clinton would be in prison wearing a delightful orange pantsuit.
In terms of policy, Trump is the only candidate that advocates positive change, including:
▪ Economic growth via lower taxes (on individuals and corporations), elimination of job killing regulations, fair (not free) trade and the replacement of Obamacare.
▪ The protection of U.S. sovereignty and security by controlling the border, “extreme” vetting, ending the Iran deal and rebuilding the military.
▪ Appointment of conservative Supreme Court justices.
Clinton offers more taxes, spending, corruption and more of Bill Clinton’s sexual perversions.
Clinton’s crazy hope is that if enough excrement is thrown against the wall, some of it will stick. They want Trump supporters to become disenchanted and not vote.
Don’t let the ignorant naysayers win. Trump is the only sane choice. Vote for Trump.
Terry Kordes, Port Matilda
