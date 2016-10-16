Candidates should seek forgiveness

These are the facts.
We all remember the man who killed the Amish girls in the Lancaster area.
What did the Amish do? They went to the man’s wife and shared forgiveness and sympathy with her because her husband was also dead.
If you as a reader at this point have never read anything in the Bible you might want to go to the next letter to the editor.
Next fact: In Jesus’ time a woman was caught in adultery and the penalty was being stoned to death. The crowd was anxious to start the stoning when Jesus said to them, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” And the crowd walked away and Jesus said to her: “Where are thine accusers? … Go, and sin no more.”
Next fact: There is a lot of talk at this time in the political world about forgiveness. Any Christian at this point knows the Lord’s Prayer by heart. In that prayer it says “and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
My opinion at this point would be for both presidential candidates to look each other in the eyes and say “please, forgive me for what I have said about you.”
Jacob Knisely, Bellefonte
