Grateful for care at Foxdale

I would like to thank the staff at Foxdale Village for putting on a lovely program on Sunday that celebrated the 82 residents there who are 90 years of age and older.
In particular, I would like to acknowledge Executive Director Rich Lysle, Meg Clouser, director of health services, and Janine Shade, of the therapeutic recreation staff. Also, members of the maintenance and dining services staff all made sure that the event ran smoothly and provided a very nice reception afterward.
Lysle highlighted the wisdom and experience that these residents bring to Foxdale and to the State College community in their more than 10 decades of life.
Combined, these extraordinary residents have celebrated 7,543 birthdays. It’s a testament to the great care that the staff provides that so many residents are living well into their 90s.
I would also like to thank the Foxdale board of trustees, the nurses and health care providers and Dr. Rodney Sepich and his staff for the care and attention that they provide to all the residents.
My mother, Stephanie Kasales, has been a resident at Foxdale Village for more than 11 years and it has been one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable decades of her life. I sincerely appreciate the staff and the residents who make up this diverse and enriching community. It is an amazing place and I am so grateful for the care that is provided to her there.
Barbara Kasales, Lemont
