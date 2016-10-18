Something to fear

Lenin once said that “the capitalist will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” This boast generates strange, eerie sensations as it begins to assume the shape of a prediction.
A number of people have claimed that Donald Trump is becoming unhinged, that he is an emotional landmine waiting to be stepped on. After making these assertions and expressing fear if he has access to the nuclear codes, they warn us not to vote for Trump.
But, consider the known actions of the Clintons. Bill Clinton assisted several Canadian businessmen to gain access to uranium in Kazakhstan; soon afterward they contributed $31 million to the Clinton Foundation. The businessmen turned their resources into a firm called Uranium One. The Russians bought the firm, but this acquisition required the approval of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She approved the Russians’ investment. Soon afterward Uranium One contributed $500,000 to the Clinton Foundation (New York Times, April 23, 2015).
Vladimir Putin now has control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States. Whom should we fear — the man who does not follow political convention or the lady who armed our enemy with nuclear fuel?
Ed Ketz, State College
