October 18, 2016 11:49 PM

Our families, our future

This November we face an important race for Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in the 171st District. Melody Fleck is my choice.

She will work hard for:

▪  Jobs for Pennsylvania in infrastructure and sustainable renewable energy.

▪  Protecting our clean air, water and environment by supporting and enforcing Article I, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.

▪  Helping to create a way forward for free college and to reduce or eliminate student debt.

▪  Support of a livable minimum wage and a progressive tax plan.

▪  Building a clean, green and healthy ecosystem for all Pennsylvanians.

If this makes good sense to you, please vote Fleck on Nov. 8 for our families and our future.

Pam Steckler, State College

