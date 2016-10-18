Our families, our future

This November we face an important race for Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in the 171st District. Melody Fleck is my choice.
She will work hard for:
▪ Jobs for Pennsylvania in infrastructure and sustainable renewable energy.
▪ Protecting our clean air, water and environment by supporting and enforcing Article I, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.
▪ Helping to create a way forward for free college and to reduce or eliminate student debt.
▪ Support of a livable minimum wage and a progressive tax plan.
▪ Building a clean, green and healthy ecosystem for all Pennsylvanians.
If this makes good sense to you, please vote Fleck on Nov. 8 for our families and our future.
Pam Steckler, State College
