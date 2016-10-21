Rigged, corrupt campaign

We have a woman running for president of the United States who is the most corrupt woman that this country has ever seen.
The DNC is running a rigged and corrupt campaign that is provoking violence and they have the proof. Project Veritas Action has just released undercover investigation on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. What this undercover investigation has exposed is the DNC has paid homeless, wheelchaired people and union workers to start fights with Donald Trump supporters.
I encourage you as a voter to watch this video that unravels the corruption that is being fed to us American people though the Clinton campaign coordinators. We can not afford four more years of corrupt, lying, reckless spending, energy-killing economy. If we, as Americans, ran our homes the way Washington does we would be chastised, bankrupted and jailed.
Continuing the Obama policies sound like a hell hole to me.This nation is in a rapid decline. If you, as a responsible voter, know that this is going on, take personal responsibility and not let this corrupt woman in office.
Noah Webster warned about this happening: “When a citizen gives suffrage (his vote) to a man (woman) of known immorality he abuses his trust; he sacrifices not only his own, but that of his neighbor; he betrays the interest of his country.”
Molly Miller, Spring Mills
