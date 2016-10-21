Letters to the Editor

October 21, 2016 2:44 AM

Interesting placement

I find it interesting that the CDT editors placed Bruce Lorich’s tirade against Leonard Pitts (10/15) directly below their stated policy of avoiding “mean-spirited attacks.”

Could there be anything more mean-spirited than Lorich’s characterization of Pitts as a bigot, a racist, a liar, and a jerk and declaring his opinions “standard Pitts B.S.?”

Well no one can say you failed to give Lorich a voice. Maybe now he can simmer down. (Perhaps that was your intent in printing his letter?)

Dorothy Lutz, State College

