There’s been a lot of falsehoods and misinformation flying around the past few weeks as outside special interest groups attack Mike Hanna. Here’s a few truths about Hanna:
Sales tax has not increased at all since Hanna began representing us.
Hanna has voted twice to lower his pension and once to increase it.
Hanna voted against every pay raise and voted to repeal and refund all of the increase received.
We need public servants with a record of integrity like Hanna to continue fighting for us and our tax dollars. Instead of looking out for himself, Hanna has focused on bringing back money to central Pennsylvania, not Philadelphia. Let’s keep that money here — vote for Hanna.
Lauri Schaitkin, Lock Haven
