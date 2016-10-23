Doing the math

I’ve been hearing a lot about how Mike Hanna brings $2 back to us for every $1 in taxes we send to Harrisburg, so I decided to dig a little deeper.
It turns out, it’s true! I did the math and that works out to an extra $650 per person.
If we lose Hanna, every person in the district will lose $650 in services and investments in our community. That means either a $650 property tax increase for every person or drastic cuts to important services and infrastructure investments. I don’t know about you, but I can’t afford to pay another $650 a year, so I’ll be voting for Hanna on Nov. 8.
Diane Mills, Lock Haven
