October 23, 2016 11:31 PM

Time for a change

Are you someone who wants a change in government?

Rep. Glenn Thompson has been in Congress for eight years and it’s time for a change. Attorney Kerith Strano Taylor is a trained negotiator and mediator who has the skills to help reach consensus among legislators in the United States Congress. She would protect our environment and our farms, and support the creation of jobs in Pennsylvania.

It’s time for some “House” cleaning. Let’s vote to sweep Thompson out of office by voting for Strano Taylor on Nov. 8.

Heather Dale Ricker-Gilbert, State College

