Letters to the Editor

October 24, 2016 6:01 PM

Ready for a change

I had the opportunity to attend the Donald Trump rally Oct. 21 in Johnstown.

A friend and I arrived just after 3 p.m. and the War Memorial Arena was packed. The crowd was later estimated at about 6,000.

Being on crutches, seating looked to be a challenge. I found a spot reserved for the “press,” which was empty so I took a seat. A man soon approached. He said he was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times and asked if I would answer some questions. I said sure.

He asked my name, age, where I was from and occupation. Then he asked why I came so far to a Trump rally. I responded that a great many American voters like myself were fed up with professional, pandering, do-nothing career politicians whose sole purpose was to get elected then re-elected.

Elected office is a service, not a career, I told him. These individuals have done a great deal of harm, which will take generations to repair.

As Mr. Trump said, it is time to drain the swamp.

Peter C. Liese, Warriors Mark

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Fans in downtown State College

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos