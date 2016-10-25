I was disappointed to read your Sunday editorial by Mark Davis.
Davis thinks that Donald Trump’s threats about rejecting election results are no big deal. I disagree.
There are legitimate issues in the presidential election, immigration, taxes, health care, foreign policy, and much more. Minimizing Trump’s threats to the integrity of our democracy is not an election issue. It is a distraction that is both pathetic and dangerous.
Obviously, candidates should get votes by threatening to reject the outcome if they lose. Presenting this threat as a political position is unfair to Republicans (who mostly do not agree with it), and it is an insult to all Americans.
The media has shown unusual lack of judgment throughout this election cycle. Sadly, this editorial is another example of that.
John M. Carroll, State College
