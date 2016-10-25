As a proud alumna of Penn State, I was greatly disappointed to see Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman abandon two-thirds of the Republican caucus to vote against Pennsylvania small business by supporting SB 1235.
My husband works in the fossil fuel industry and we are raising our two girls off of what comes out of the ground, which is increasingly under attack by our politicians.
It is especially surprising to see elected Republicans, especially our leaders, side with the regulators and bureaucrats over businesses in the oil and gas industry, which employs thousands.
This bill is intended to reauthorize Pennsylvania One Call, which regulates underground utility lines that transport oil and gas, but this bill included non-utility lines as well in order to charge companies more money when no compelling need exists. This is sending the wrong message to the business community. I hope this was just an isolated incident and not what will become a pattern of behavior from Republican leadership in our state.
Jenna Panepinto, Washington
