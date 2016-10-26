District lucky to have Hanna

I attended a Centre County COG meeting recently and was reminded how fortunate the 76th District is to have Mike Hanna as its state representative.
Last week when the floods hit our area, Hanna took action. He was in contact with the governor, apprising him of the situation and getting the necessary and immediate help our region needed. While there is still much to be done to get things back to normal, I know Hanna will continue to demand the necessary resources and make government work for us.
As a township supervisor it is important to know we have state representatives of Hanna’s caliber to count on. Hanna’s years of experience and years of continued service to our region are invaluable. During times of crisis, we need great people doing great things for us. Hanna is that person. He will continue to look out for the best interest of the 76th District and always put the needs of his constituents at the fore.
We can be thankful that Hanna is a state representative. I could not imagine a new state house member, especially one that does not know the people or region, doing what Hanna can do.
Andrew G. Merritt,
Halfmoon Township
