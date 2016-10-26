Appreciated the welcome

I just got back from State College with seven other men after watching the Penn State football game.
The seven others were rooting for Penn State. I, since my son graduated from Ohio State, was rooting for Ohio State with my scarlet and gray sweatshirt.
I really appreciate the many people who came up to me to welcome me to State College and thanked me for coming. That really made me feel good.
The only problems, and they were not real big problems, were with some totally drunk young male Penn State fans.
Overall, I really appreciate the welcome. Isn’t that what college football is all about?
Tim O’Shea, Woodbine, N.J.
Comments