For more than a year I have watched with growing concern as the candidacy and campaign of Donald Trump have unfolded. There is now significant evidence of what kind of president he would be — and it is very troubling, to say the least.
Over and over again he has demonstrated a disregard for so many cherished values of our nation — service to community and nation, generosity, acceptance of difference, respect and concern for others, and more. These values are rarely to be found in his campaign and in his life story.
There is so much at stake. I strongly urge my fellow voters to take this into account as you cast your vote.
Virginia M. Hubbs, Boalsburg
