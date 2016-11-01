What will you tell your grandchildren when they ask: “Did you vote in 2016?” And what will you tell them when they ask: “Who did you vote for?”
Newspaper readers are voters, voters who care about their communities and about the state of the world. Please do your civic duty and make your own legacy: Go to your polling place on Tuesday and vote for the candidates who have shown us they will promote a future that includes everyone. Vote for Hillary Clinton, Katie McGinty and Kerith Strano Taylor.
Nancy R. Chiswick, Ferguson Township
