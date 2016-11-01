Candidate’s behavior not OK

Politician Stephanie Borowicz has run a disturbing campaign. From repeated personal attacks to spreading misinformation, she is exactly the kind of person we don’t need representing us and our values in Harrisburg. She doesn’t even have any real plans. Seriously, look it up.
Maybe these campaign tactics are OK in her home state of Florida, but here we show respect for one another.
Borowicz is only kidding herself if she thinks this kind of behavior is acceptable in central Pennsylvania.
Joan Deeghan, Lock Haven
