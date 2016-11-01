Take climate change seriously

It has been truly disappointing that one of the most important issues in society today has gotten so little attention in this presidential campaign. That is the issue of climate change.
In three debates there was not one question about climate change and that Donald Trump is a classic science denier who believes, contrary to all scientific evidence, that humans play no role in climate change and that human-generated CO2 is not responsible for a large part of the problem.
Hillary Clinton accepts this and has developed energy policies that are designed to help reduce such emissions in the U.S. In contrast, Trump promotes policies that would make the problem worse.
To me, this alone is a dealbreaker in favor of voting for Clinton. Being anti-science is not a way forward for our country. If you believe this is a serious problem, as I do, vote for Clinton.
Edward Klevans, State College
