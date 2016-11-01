Real change needed

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

1:14 Franklin thanks fans for braving weather to support team to a win

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship