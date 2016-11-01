Hanna already shaking things up

I hear a lot of talk this year about voting for candidates who will shake things up once they are in office. In the 76th Legislative District we have the opportunity to vote for someone who doesn’t just talk about standing up to party leaders and special interests, but actually has.
That candidate is Mike Hanna. Hanna has stood up to his party to protect our Second Amendment rights, earning him the endorsement of the NRA. He has also stood up to the establishment by successfully working to reduce the size of legislative staff, limit the use of state cars, and to make representatives responsible for paying part of their health care like the rest of us.
On Nov. 8, vote for the candidate who is already shaking things up. Vote for Hanna.
Rich Wykoff, Flemington
