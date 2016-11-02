Address climate change with vote

I strongly support Kerith Strano Taylor for Congress. She is one of just six Pennsylvania candidates for Congress endorsed by the Sierra Club.
As a scientist, I worry especially about the human role in producing climate change. The seven warmest years on record are 1998, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015. This year is likely to break all records. Every scientific body has emphasized this looming crisis, with dire consequences for sea level rise and coastline loss. The American Geophysical Union, for example, has summarized this consensus: “Human-induced climate change requires urgent action.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson has consistently ignored this problem, perhaps because of his funding from fossil fuel industries. When asked recently about climate change at a WPSU debate, he said the Earth has always had changes (ignoring mankind’s role). Strano Taylor, instead, endorses reduced fossil fuel consumption and the promotion of alternative energies. Her web page says, “if we have any hope of stemming the effects of the man-made impact on our world, every nation in the world has to do its part.” Thompson and his party ignore this problem.
Donald Trump, whom Thompson endorses, tweeted “The concept of climate change was created by the Chinese.” Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, wrote “The Greatest Hoax: How the Global Warming Conspiracy Threatens Your Future.”
Strano Taylor’s proposals, in striking contrast, are consistent with the overwhelming scientific consensus: We must reduce our greenhouse gas production. Let’s address this problem by voting for her.
Milton W. Cole, State College
