Words from the past

It is said that Abraham Lincoln rode his horse alone at night through the streets of Washington, D.C. Perhaps he could not sleep during troubled times.
These are troubled times as well. This abysmal election is nearly done. Perhaps all Americans, especially those who vote, can benefit from the final words of Lincoln’s first inaugural address:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Roberta Kurland, Pennsylvania Furnace
