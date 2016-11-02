Thank goodness we have someone like Mike Hanna running to represent us. He has a record of supporting our senior programs, from help with prescription drugs to promoting affordable senior housing. I know Hanna will have our back.
His opponent, Stephanie Borowicz, has offered no plan for how she would pay for senior programs after cutting taxes for big corporations. We can’t afford that risk; I’ll take actions over words any day.
Instead of sending our money to Philadelphia, Hanna makes sure that we get back $2 for every $1 sent. That adds up to an extra $650 in services per person in our district. Let’s keep that money here by voting for Hanna on Tuesday.
Elaine Miller, Lamar
