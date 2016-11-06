Co-op prioritizes relationships

An exciting movement is afoot in the State College area.
Friends and Farmers Cooperative is gaining momentum. Organized as a consumer cooperative that prioritizes relationships with local farmers, processors and businesses, Friends and Farmers is holding an annual meeting on Nov. 5 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Friends School on University Drive.
This is a great opportunity for many like-minded folks to see where this organization is, and more importantly where it endeavors to go.
With a goal of opening a retail grocery store that forwards the mission of promoting local purchasing, Friends and Farmers Cooperative would like to include more people in this venture.
Come learn about consumer cooperatives, and gain perspective on how awesome it is to have a consumer-owned business in our midst.
Roy Sletson, State College
