Co-op prioritizes relationships

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

2:34 Gifted - official trailer

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013