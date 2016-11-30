Discharge would go to Spring Creek

In the Nov. 18 Centre Daily Times there was a public notice that Hanson Aggregates (quarry in Oak Hall) is asking for a permit to increase the depth of the existing quarry by 200 feet over 315.2 acres.
The receiving stream for the discharge from the mine is Spring Creek, which is classified as a high-quality, cold-water, migratory fishery. Many Centre County citizens worked long and hard to achieve that designation 25 years ago because we wanted to protect this valuable waterway.
Interested readers should send written comments or a request for a public hearing on the permit, to DEP Moshannon District Mining Office, 186 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg PA 16866, no later than Dec. 19, 2016. Writers should include their name, address, telephone number, and a brief statement of their position on the permit.
The public notice stated that there are “no potable water supply intakes within 10 miles downstream” but in a karst limestone environment, water does not always go where it is expected to go.
In addition to commenting, if you would also like a petition to circulate, asking for a public hearing, please email suesmith1288@gmail.com.
Susan F. Smith, Lemont
