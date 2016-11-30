Letters to the Editor

November 30, 2016 12:33 AM

Equality, inclusion trump Trump

I think I will dissent and reject Donald Trump as my president. I believe that equality, inclusion, freedom of choice, trump Trump.

I believe the Electoral College must give way to a popular vote.

I question the rugged individualism of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United and the divinity of the Dow.

I believe in various aspects of socialism, e.g., Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, welfare entitlements, and given all my beliefs I will try to trump Trump in any way I can.

I will begin my opposition by smiling at all I meet and wishing them peace and happiness, a good day every day.

Robert Vogt, State College

